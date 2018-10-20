[Webinar] New Norms: Three Legal Hot Buttons for Meeting Professionals

This program has been submitted to the Events Industry Council for CMP Preferred Provider review. For more info on how to get CE credits, click here!

Webinar live date: November 17, 2018 at 2pm ET / 11am PT

The legal issues for meetings and events evolve along with the world around us. Some of the big issues of 2018—the #metoo movement, terrorism and weather disasters, and new data protection standards—have brought new legal considerations for meeting professionals. A meetings industry veteran and a meetings industry attorney will explore new best practices that are changing the way meeting services are delivered to ensure attendees’ physical safety and data security.

Attend this webinar to learn:

How to create and implement an effective meeting code of conduct.

The critical role contracts play in emergency planning to allocate risk and protect against liability.

The new responsibilities planners have for legally processing personal data in line with GDPR rules

Jocelyne Côté is Managing Director with American Express Meetings and Events. She leads a global team responsible for the performance of the strategic meetings management program for clients across several verticals.



Joshua L. Grimes, Esq., principal attorney at Grimes Law Offices, Philadelphia, specializes in all matters relating to meetings and conventions, as well as association and nonprofit governance.

Sue Hatch

Content Director, MeetingsNet

