Menu
Webinars
GettyImages-929982200 - Copy.jpg
Corporate Meetings & Events

[Webinar] Meeting Wi-Fi Networks: Where Are We Now and Where Are We Going?

Webinar live date: July 23, 2019 at 2pm ET / 11am PT

This program has been submitted to the Events Industry Council for CMP Preferred Provider review. For more info on how to get CE credits, click here!

Webinar live date: June 23, 2019 at 2pm ET / 11am PT

Over the past few years, Wi-Fi has become as critical to the event experience as coffee breaks and breakout sessions. While most planners are becoming savvy in terms of what and how much to order, Wi-Fi is still largely uncomfortable to negotiate for and manage onsite.  In addition, new scenarios are creeping up that impact the event experience and require our consideration, such as enhanced needs of attendees, presenters, and exhibitors, and security concerns with private networks; and Wi-Fi expectations.

Attend this webinar to:

  • Understand attendee behaviors that impact the larger experience of Wi-Fi network performance
  • Learn what event-design components require additional considerations when purchasing Wi-Fi
  • Identify and understand the risks and perceptions around public Wi-Fi
  • Find out what questions to ask when negotiating Wi-Fi and managing onsite
  • Start to think critically about how to order Wi-Fi

Speaker:

LaFleur_Tim.jpgTimothy LaFleur, CMP
Director, Event Technology, Information Services, at Meetings & Incentives Worldwide

 

 

Moderator:

Sue Hatch
Content Director, MeetingsNet

  

 

 

Sponsored by:

mnwebinar043019-sponsorfooter.jpg

Register for the webinar below:

 

 

TAGS: Incentive Meetings & Merchandise Association Conventions and Expos Meeting Planning Toolbox Global Meetings Global Events Planning
Related
money meal.jpg
The New Jersey Prescriber “Gift Ban” Changed. Now What?
Jun 14, 2019
910104344.jpg
6 Ways to Improve Conference Diversity and Inclusivity
Jun 14, 2019
TheDrumBoxingStage1.png
An Event that Packs Some Punch
Jun 14, 2019
shoes.jpg
For More Memorable Meetings, Walk in Your Attendees’ Shoes
Jun 11, 2019