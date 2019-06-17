[Webinar] Meeting Wi-Fi Networks: Where Are We Now and Where Are We Going?

This program has been submitted to the Events Industry Council for CMP Preferred Provider review. For more info on how to get CE credits, click here!

Webinar live date: June 23, 2019 at 2pm ET / 11am PT

Over the past few years, Wi-Fi has become as critical to the event experience as coffee breaks and breakout sessions. While most planners are becoming savvy in terms of what and how much to order, Wi-Fi is still largely uncomfortable to negotiate for and manage onsite. In addition, new scenarios are creeping up that impact the event experience and require our consideration, such as enhanced needs of attendees, presenters, and exhibitors, and security concerns with private networks; and Wi-Fi expectations.

Attend this webinar to:

Understand attendee behaviors that impact the larger experience of Wi-Fi network performance

Learn what event-design components require additional considerations when purchasing Wi-Fi

Identify and understand the risks and perceptions around public Wi-Fi

Find out what questions to ask when negotiating Wi-Fi and managing onsite

Start to think critically about how to order Wi-Fi

Speaker:

Timothy LaFleur, CMP

Director, Event Technology, Information Services, at Meetings & Incentives Worldwide

Moderator:

Sue Hatch

Content Director, MeetingsNet

