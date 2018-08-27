Menu
[Webinar] Everyday Meeting Disasters: Creative Work Arounds—and Smart Planning Strategies to Save Your Event

Webinar live date: September 25, 2018 at 2pm ET / 11am PT

This program has been submitted to the Events Industry Council for CMP Preferred Provider review.

While it’s critical to prepare for once-a-career issues like hurricanes or terrorism, it’s the “everyday disasters” that meeting professionals have to manage wisely onsite that can make or break a meeting.

Veteran meeting pros will walk through eight “everyday disasters,” from medical emergencies to construction interruptions to intoxicated executives, to share their in-the-moment reactions as well as the key planning strategies in order to avoid or mitigate the problem at the next event.

Attend this webinar to learn:

  • Smart, think-on-your-feet tactics when problems arise at your meetings
  • Tested strategies to avoid common meeting disasters

Speakers:


Betsy Bondurant, CMM, CTE, is president of Bondurant Consulting. She brings more than 30 years of experience in the meeting, trade show, and hotel industries to the table, with expertise in strategic meetings management and the healthcare sector.


Michal Skalski is an account manager at Creative Group, planning medical meetings, advisory boards and incentive travel programs. Skalski has been with Creative Group since 2002 and planned meetings in Europe, Latin America, Australia, Asia and the U.S.

