Radius Meetings & Events: 2018 CMI 25

Radius Meetings & Events
Bethesda, Md.
Corporate meetings in 2017: 596
Incentive travel programs in 2017: 89
Top customer markets: insurance/financial services, computers/electronics, business services
The Latest
+ Radius Travel’s new meetings and events division, Radius Meetings & Events, is led by Heni Balint, director of global meeting and event sales.+ Balint was accepted into the invitation-only Forbes Business Development Council for senior-level sales and business development executives.+ As part of the Meetings & Events division, Radius Travel added Inntel, the U.K.’s largest independent meetings and travel management company, and Proske, a Germany-based global event agency specializing in strategic meetings management programs, to its growing list of network members.+ Radius volunteers have worked with Manna Food Center, a food resource for people in Montgomery County, Maryland, and participated in Build-a-Bike, building bicycles for young children from the local YMCA. The company has also partnered with SnackNation, a healthy snack delivery service.
Leadership
Shannon Hyland, President and CEO
Kieran Hartwell, Chief Commercial Officer
More Stats
Room nights booked for meetings and incentives in 2017: 120,093
Full-time employees: 2,343
Meeting and incentive travel programs held outside the U.S.: 77%
Revenue from planning and executing meetings and incentives: 48%
