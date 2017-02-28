Menu
Webinar - Not on My Watch: How to Integrate Cybersecurity into Your Meeting Preparations

WATCH ON DEMAND - Live Date: Tuesday, February 28, 2017

 

Earn 1 clock hour toward your Certified Meeting Professional certification or re-certification

Not on My Watch: How to Integrate Cybersecurity into Your Meeting Preparations
Tuesday, February 28, 2017
2pm ET / 11am PT

Eliminating cyber threats is impossible, so protecting against them without disrupting your meeting or its participants is a management issue. Find out what realistic steps you can take to secure your registration data and protect your organization’s computer system and, if the worst occurs, how to communicate about a hack to attendees, suppliers, and stakeholders.

Learning outcomes:

• Identify common hazards and vulnerabilities—and how to protect yourself

• Find out what to do if a breach occurs

Moderator
Sue Pelletier, Content Director, MeetingsNet

Speakers
​MaryAnne P. Bobrow, CAE, CMP, CMM, Bobrow Associates, Inc.
Jonathan Howe, President and a Senior and Founding Partner, Howe & Hutton, Ltd.

TAGS: Risk Management
