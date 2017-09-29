Still Reeling, Still Hopeful: A Status Update from Meet Puerto Rico

Coming on the heels of Hurricane Irma, Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico hard, taking out communications, taking down buildings, damaging a dam, and causing what many are calling a humanitarian crisis as residents suffer from a lack of basics including food, water, and electricity. The island’s meetings and convention marketing organization, Meet Puerto Rico, reports that its team is safe and accounted for, and that it is working with the Puerto Rico Tourism Company and the Puerto Rico Hotel & Tourism Association to assess damage to its meetings and hospitality infrastructure.

MPR President and CEO Milton Segarra said in a recent statement that there is some good news: The Puerto Rico Convention Center did not sustain any significant damage. It currently is being used as a headquarters for government relief efforts and as a refugee and rescue center for people who need medical attention. Many hotels also are intact and able to house local and international relief workers, law enforcement, and government officials, as well as guests.

According to the PRTC, the following hotels are closed and not taking new reservations until further notice:

Dorado Beach, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve

W Retreat & Spa in Vieques

Gran Melia

Coral by the Sea Hotel

Wyndham Grand Rio Mar Beach Resort & Spa (planning to reopen at the end of the year)

Royal Isabela

ESJ Azul

This hotel is open, but not taking new reservations prior to October 9:

Sheraton Puerto Rico Hotel & Casino

These hotels are open, but not taking new reservations prior to October 15:

Hyatt Place San Juan

Hyatt House San Juan

Verdanza Hotel

The following hotels are open, but not taking new reservations prior to October 22:

Hyatt Hacienda del Mar (Dorado)

Hotel El Convento

Condado Vanderbilt Hotel

AC Hotel by Marriott San Juan Condado

La Concha Resort

InterContinental San Juan in Isla Verde

San Juan Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino

The Wave Hotel

Holiday Inn Express San Juan Condado Hotel by IHG

Canario Boutique Hotel

Coral Princess Hotel

At Wind Chimes Boutique Hotel

Best Western Condado Palm Inn & Suites

Comfort Inn San Juan

Hotel Miramar

Hotel Villa Montaña & Spa

The following hotels are not accepting existing or new reservations through October 31:

Caribe Hilton

The Condado Plaza Hilton

Embassy Suites by Hilton Dorado del Mar Beach Resort

Embassy Suites by Hilton San Juan Hotel & Casino

Hilton Ponce Golf & Casino Resort

Hampton Inn & Suites San Juan

El San Juan Hotel, Curio Collection by Hilton

DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel San Juan

The El Conquistador, a Waldorf Astoria Resort, is no longer accepting existing or new reservations through December 31.

Segarra pointed to this FEMA page as a good resource for updates on power, water, and other services. It also provides information on the best ways to support survivors in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, which were devastated by Hurricane Irma.

While Puerto Rico remains in dire straights in the immediate aftermath, Segarra is optimistic that it will be able to recover and again be a strong destination for meetings and events. MPR staffers intend to maintain their travels to industry trade shows this fall, including IMEX America in Las Vegas October 10–12.

Segarra said, “As you know, Puerto Rico has always been one of the most desired meeting and convention destinations, and we intend to continue that tradition soon.”