Space Expands at the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex

If you are looking for a unique meeting space with the opportunity for interactive entertainment and “out of this world” comments in your marketing materials (and who isn’t?) the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex has added a new venue and can now host events for more than 3,000 attendees.

The complex officially welcomed conferences in the late 1990s with the opening of the Dr. Kurt H. Debus Conference Facility and the 100,000-square-foot Apollo/Saturn V Center, which can host up to 600 for a seated dinner. Since then, new spaces have been added, including a 90,000-square-foot shuttle attraction which can host 280 for dinner or 1,200 for receptions where guests can mingle beneath the space shuttle Atlantis.

Heroes & Legends featuring the U.S. Astronaut Hall of Fame is the latest addition to the complex and features interactive displays honoring the pioneers of the United States’ space program. The venue can hold up to 250 attendees and can be combined with outdoor cocktails at the adjacent Rocket Garden, which holds missiles and vehicles from the early days of the space program.

Executive Chef Gidget Wickham oversees catered events at the facility, so guests won’t have to grow their own potatoes a la “The Martian.” The Kennedy Space Center is located 45 minutes from Orlando, Fla., and access to each attraction in the facility, or a live astronaut for your event, is available on request.