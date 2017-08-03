Sleek New AC Hotel Coming to South San Francisco in September

The AC Hotel San Francisco Airport/Oyster Point, set to open in September, is designed to be both a destination for the area’s growing biotech hub and an architectural gem. Location 10 miles from downtown San Francisco and 10 miles from the San Francisco International Airport, the new 187-room waterfront property features a wall of glass facing the bay as a central architectural touch point. The European-style hotel, which also features a central al fresco courtyard, is designed with modern furnishings, sleek lines, and a calm neutral color palette to appeal to style-savvy business travelers.

The hotel’s state-of-the-art, flexible event space includes five meeting rooms that total more than 8,000 square feet, high-tech equipment, and catering. It also has a media salon planners can rent by the hour. Public and meeting spaces include wireless service buttons to get immediate staff attention.

Other amenities include a 24-hour fitness center with an indoor heated pool, a library, complimentary airport shuttle, complimentary parking, complimentary Wi-Fi throughout the hotel, and hydration stations on each floor. The AC Store, open 24 hours, offers a selection of locally sourced beverages and snacks.