Sleek and Stylish: Scottsdale’s New Hotel Adeline

The new boutique hotel sports a contemporary look with a bohemian twist thanks to a $13 million renovation.

The 213-guest-room boutique Hotel Adeline has opened in the heart of Old Town Scottsdale, Ariz., with five 700-square-foot king suites. After a $13 million renovation, the hotel’s sleek, uncomplicated design features a neutral color palette, a mix of textures, modern furniture with a retro flair, and artwork inspired by the local environment. The rooms include built-in work desks, walk-in rainfall showers, 50-inch LG Smart TVs, and the Wi-Fi is complimentary throughout the hotel.

Hotel Adeline

The hotel’s 10,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor event spaces include the divisible 1,800-square-foot Hayden Ballroom, which accommodates up to 120; the 345-square-foot deluxe Basil Boardroom; and a 2,200-square-foot pool deck that can accommodate up to 150 on a full buyout. Indoor spaces are equipped with state-of-the-art technology and full AV capabilities.

Also on the 4.5-acre property are a full-service Mediterranean-American restaurant and lounge; a fast-casual breakfast/lunch café with a late-night grab-and-go bar; a fully equipped fitness center; a hidden speakeasy whiskey bar; and lively communal spaces in the lobby, restaurants, by the zero-edge pool with Camelback Mountain views, and outdoor courtyards.

 

