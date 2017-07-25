The Ritz-Carlton, St. Louis Undergoes Guest Room Renovation

The Ritz-Carlton, St. Louis has renovated its 299 luxury rooms and suites with muted color palettes, contemporary geometric shapes, and a tranquil ambience. To add luxury and cross-generational appeal, the rooms feature sleek furnishings, linens in blue and gray, and accents of leather and chrome. The soft blue-and-gray palette extends to guest room corridors and circulation spaces.

The second-floor meeting rooms continue the modern motif with dimensional fabrics, ergonomic chairs, and woods that reflect the interiors of the hotel’s ballroom wing, which underwent a matching transformation just over a year ago. The property features more than 30,000 square feet of meeting space in eight meeting rooms, including the 12,750-square-foot Ritz-Carlton Ballroom, which can accommodate up to 1,300 theater-style. It also has the 3,300-square-foot Amphitheater, which has tiered seating for 140, an elevated stage with rear-screen projection, Internet access, and live videoconferencing capabilities.

The hotel, which is located in the St. Louis suburban business and shopping district of Clayton, Mo., is close to downtown and the Lambert-St. Louis International Airport.