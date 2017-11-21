Ritz-Carlton Lake Tahoe Opens Lake House Event Venue

The Lake Club at The Ritz-Carlton Lake Tahoe, Truckee, Calif., is now open for meetings and events. The unique, multi-level waterfront venue, which opened this summer as the 153-room, 16-suite property’s latest amenity, offers direct access to the lake, intimate design, and stunning views.

It offers indoor and outdoor event spaces, including a 650-square-foot gathering area and bar, a 600-square-foot ground-floor dining terrace, a 950-square-foot upper-level dining deck, a private boat dock, and a 2,000-square-foot lawn that extends to the water’s edge. The décor features natural materials and contemporary design, as well as floor-to-ceiling windows on all sides to take advantage of the views.

From October to mid-April, the venue’s interior space is available for meetings and events of up to 36 people and for receptions of up to 60 people. From June to October, groups can book the indoor spaces, along with the waterfront lawn for a maximum of 90 guests. The entire club also is available for full-day rentals.

In addition to the new Lake Club, the resort features two ballrooms, one that is 6,600 square feet, another that measures 3,200 square feet; breakout rooms; a board room; and 15,000 square feet of outdoor event space with panoramic views of Lake Tahoe.