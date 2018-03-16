Park City, Utah, Resort Adds New Group Amenities

The Westgate Park City Resort and Spa, at the base of Canyons Village in Park City, Utah, is looking to draw more group events and meetings with a recent multimillion-dollar renovation. With a new outdoor event deck and upgraded meeting space, coffee bar, banquet kitchen, and executive boardroom, the resort now features more than 8,500 square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting space. The largest indoor space is the 6,000-square-foot Bison Conference Room, which can seat 175 for a banquet or 300 theater style.

The event deck, which can accommodate up to 250 guests, provides a scenic mountain view for meetings and cocktail functions, and food fresh off the grill for summer events. The executive boardroom, which features stone accent walls, wood ceilings, and cutting-edge technology, can accommodate up to 20. The newly modernized banquet kitchen provides an award-winning menu for groups of more than 200.

The more-than 400-suite resort also offers ski-in/ski-out access to Park City’s 7,300-plus skiable acres, free ski-valet service, the Forbes Four Star Serenity Spa by Westgate, an indoor/outdoor pool, Drafts Burger Bar, and the AAA Four Diamond Edge Steakhouse, which twice has won the Best Restaurant in Utah award in the Best of State awards.