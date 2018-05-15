Menu
Omni Houston reception area
Destination & Venue News>U.S.

Omni Houston Hotel Getting a $30 Million Makeover

New general manager Allan Codore is overseeing the hotel’s revitalization, set for completion this fall.

The Omni Houston Hotel is getting a new look and a new general manager. Allan Codore, who worked with the brand 22 years ago, will rejoin the hotel June 1 and helm the $30 million renovation. The property is slated to reopen in November 2018. The 378-room hotel’s first floor will feature a mix of leathers, bronze, brass, and greens, floor-to-ceiling windows, open communal spaces, and a swanky moss wall in the lobby. Also on the first floor will be a high-end retail venue, a coffee and wine bar and whiskey room, and the Black Swan nightclub. The hotel also will update the Mokara Spa and Salon.

Adam Nyholt

The meeting space, located on the first and second floors, will include an additional 2,200 square feet, for a total of 30,000 square feet of meeting space. The property will offer two new conference areas featuring boardrooms and breakout spaces. The hotel’s largest meeting space, the Regency Ballroom, offers more than 10,000 square feet of event space and a pre-function area with floor-to-ceiling windows.

TAGS: Destination & Venue News
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Hotel Adeline lobby
Sleek and Stylish: Scottsdale’s New Hotel Adeline
May 14, 2018
The_Dalmar_Ballroom_Pre_Function.jpg
The Dalmar, New Luxury Hotel in Fort Lauderdale
May 02, 2018
Travel Ban
The Supreme Court Hears Arguments on the Travel Ban
Apr 25, 2018
Meeting space at the Kimpton Nine Zero
Boston’s Kimpton Nine Zero Getting Top-to-Bottom Renovation
Apr 07, 2018