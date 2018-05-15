Omni Houston Hotel Getting a $30 Million Makeover

The Omni Houston Hotel is getting a new look and a new general manager. Allan Codore, who worked with the brand 22 years ago, will rejoin the hotel June 1 and helm the $30 million renovation. The property is slated to reopen in November 2018. The 378-room hotel’s first floor will feature a mix of leathers, bronze, brass, and greens, floor-to-ceiling windows, open communal spaces, and a swanky moss wall in the lobby. Also on the first floor will be a high-end retail venue, a coffee and wine bar and whiskey room, and the Black Swan nightclub. The hotel also will update the Mokara Spa and Salon.

Adam Nyholt

The meeting space, located on the first and second floors, will include an additional 2,200 square feet, for a total of 30,000 square feet of meeting space. The property will offer two new conference areas featuring boardrooms and breakout spaces. The hotel’s largest meeting space, the Regency Ballroom, offers more than 10,000 square feet of event space and a pre-function area with floor-to-ceiling windows.