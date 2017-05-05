Menu
Omni Charlotte renovation renderings 2017
Destination & Venue News>U.S.

The Omni Charlotte Hotel Reimagined

Located in the heart of the city’s financial district, the Omni Charlotte Hotel has begun a $26 million transformation that will give it a sleek exterior, modern lobby amenities, updated guest rooms and suites, and an expanded rooftop pool deck with skyline views. Construction is scheduled for completion in December 2017.

The hotel’s design theme takes inspiration from Charlotte’s gold mining history of the early 1800s (which started with the discovery of a 17-pound gold nugget) and its reputation as a top banking center. Precious metals will be used as finishes in cocktail tables, furniture, and other lobby fixtures. Custom fabrics will also be used, imbued with gold and silver tones.

Renovations began with the 374 guest rooms and suites. They feature custom-made casegoods, an oversized plush sofa running the length of the wall for guests to enjoy the sights of the city, and upgraded bathrooms.

The property offers 13 function rooms totaling 16,000 square feet of meeting space, with a banquet capacity of 550 guests. Nearly 3,000 additional square feet of space will be added once the newly designed rooftop pool deck is complete. It will offer a stylish bar and grill serving poolside favorites, plus double-sided, 22-foot-wide television screens for sports games.

TAGS: Destination & Venue News
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
The Grand Ballroom at the Jefferson Hotel
Historic Jefferson Hotel Completes Three-Phase Reconstruction
Apr 28, 2017
JW Marriott Camelback Inn exterior
JW Marriott Camelback to Add Meeting Space
Apr 25, 2017
Boston Highway Sign
New Build for Boston: A Full-Service Omni
Apr 14, 2017
Exterior of the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort
Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort Meeting Space Gets a $5 Million Makeover
Apr 11, 2017