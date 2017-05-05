The Omni Charlotte Hotel Reimagined

Located in the heart of the city’s financial district, the Omni Charlotte Hotel has begun a $26 million transformation that will give it a sleek exterior, modern lobby amenities, updated guest rooms and suites, and an expanded rooftop pool deck with skyline views. Construction is scheduled for completion in December 2017.

The hotel’s design theme takes inspiration from Charlotte’s gold mining history of the early 1800s (which started with the discovery of a 17-pound gold nugget) and its reputation as a top banking center. Precious metals will be used as finishes in cocktail tables, furniture, and other lobby fixtures. Custom fabrics will also be used, imbued with gold and silver tones.

Renovations began with the 374 guest rooms and suites. They feature custom-made casegoods, an oversized plush sofa running the length of the wall for guests to enjoy the sights of the city, and upgraded bathrooms.

The property offers 13 function rooms totaling 16,000 square feet of meeting space, with a banquet capacity of 550 guests. Nearly 3,000 additional square feet of space will be added once the newly designed rooftop pool deck is complete. It will offer a stylish bar and grill serving poolside favorites, plus double-sided, 22-foot-wide television screens for sports games.