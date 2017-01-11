Menu
A New Option in Old Montreal: Hôtel William Gray
For small groups that want to experience the cobblestone streets of Old Montreal, but need the amenities of a brand new hotel, the recently opened Hôtel William Gray fits the bill. The 127-room boutique property is a new build on top of two historic stone buildings dating to the 18th century. It's well located across from Place Jacques-Cartier, a lively plaza at the entrance to the Old Port area.

The William Gray offers more than 10,000 square feet of meeting and event space, including two ballrooms, three boardrooms, a rooftop terrace, and a green courtyard. Guest rooms are appointed with Frette towels and robes, down comforters, and minibars stocked with locally made goods. The penthouse suite features an outdoor Jacuzzi, dining room, and terrace.

Dining options at the property include Maggie Oakes, a grill restaurant; a rooftop bar with a seafood menu; and a lobby bar and café. The hotel’s spa and pool are slated to open later this year.

