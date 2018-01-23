Menu
Conrad Fort Lauderdale
New Luxury Hotel Opens in Fort Lauderdale

The all-suite Conrad Fort Lauderdale Beach offers 10,000 square feet of ocean-side meeting space.

The 290-suite Conrad Fort Lauderdale Beach in the city’s North Beach area is open for business. The resort’s studios and suites feature balconies with sea views and kitchenettes. The ocean-view, all-suite resort offers 10,000 square feet of flexible meeting space, including three Ocean Ballrooms and a 400-square-foot Ocean Terrace, prefunction space, ocean-facing breakouts, and a 663-square-foot Conrad Boardroom. It also features a 10,000-square-foot oceanfront outdoor Sky Deck on the sixth floor.

Located around four miles from the Port Everglade Cruise Terminal and six miles from the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, the resort also offers several restaurants and a gourmet market, a fitness center, outdoor pool, spa, and a business center.

