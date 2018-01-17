New Hotel Opening in NOLA Biomed Innovation District

A 207-room luxury hotel is scheduled to open in New Orleans’ up-and-coming Biomedical Innovation District in February. The Jung Hotel and Residences, based in a historic 1908 building, will offer a grand lobby, a transformed Jazz Age cotillion hall, and rooftop pool deck, as well as two restaurants and a coffee shop.

The new hotel, which will feature 21,000 square feet of flexible meeting and event space, is situated near the new Tulane University Medical Center and Veterans Hospital complex, and is a short walk from most of the city, including City Hall, the Superdome, the Saenger Theatre, and the Joy Theater. It can accommodate intimate executive meetings of 10 to 20 people, as well as banquet-style receptions for up to 1,000. Among the meeting spaces are the rooftop Tulane Ballroom, which offers city views, and a 12,000-square-foot exhibit hall. Other amenities include state-of-the-art audiovisual equipment, a business center, a fitness center, and free Wi-Fi.