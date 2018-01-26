Menu
Chicago Marriott Marquis
Destination & Venue News>U.S.

Meet Marriott’s Recently Opened Chicago Mega-Hotel

The Marriott Marquis Chicago offers more than 1,200 guest rooms attached to McCormick Place.

In fall 2017, the 1,205-room, 40-story Marriott Marquis Chicago opened its doors for business. The hotel, which is connected via a skybridge to the McCormick Place convention center, offers more than 90,000 square feet of meeting and event space, including two 25,000-square-foot ballrooms and 29 breakout rooms. Most of the spaces come with city views. Among its green meetings amenities are energy-efficient light bulbs, 100 percent recycled note pads, eco-friendly water service, linen-less tables, paperless billing, and occupancy sensors in all meeting rooms. It also has on hand an AV technician, carpenter, decorator, electrician, laborer, locksmith, and photographer. 

The four-star hotel also offers American cuisine in its Great Room–style Woven & Bound bar and restaurant, and a Grab ‘n Go and Market Place food court for grabbing a quick bite. The modern fitness center is open 24/7, and the hotel’s walls are hung with art from more than 30 Chicago-based artists.

TAGS: Destination & Venue News
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Conrad Fort Lauderdale
New Luxury Hotel Opens in Fort Lauderdale
Jan 24, 2018
Jung Hotel
New Hotel Opening in NOLA Biomed Innovation District
Jan 17, 2018
Chicago Marriott Lincolnshire Resort
Chicago Marriott Lincolnshire Resort Completes $25 Million Renovation
Nov 28, 2017
The new Lake Club venue at Ritz-Carlton Lake Tahoe
Ritz-Carlton Lake Tahoe Opens Lake House Event Venue
Nov 22, 2017