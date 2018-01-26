Meet Marriott’s Recently Opened Chicago Mega-Hotel

In fall 2017, the 1,205-room, 40-story Marriott Marquis Chicago opened its doors for business. The hotel, which is connected via a skybridge to the McCormick Place convention center, offers more than 90,000 square feet of meeting and event space, including two 25,000-square-foot ballrooms and 29 breakout rooms. Most of the spaces come with city views. Among its green meetings amenities are energy-efficient light bulbs, 100 percent recycled note pads, eco-friendly water service, linen-less tables, paperless billing, and occupancy sensors in all meeting rooms. It also has on hand an AV technician, carpenter, decorator, electrician, laborer, locksmith, and photographer.

The four-star hotel also offers American cuisine in its Great Room–style Woven & Bound bar and restaurant, and a Grab ‘n Go and Market Place food court for grabbing a quick bite. The modern fitness center is open 24/7, and the hotel’s walls are hung with art from more than 30 Chicago-based artists.