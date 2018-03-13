Marriott Winston-Salem (N.C.) Investing Millions in Upgrades

The Marriott Winston-Salem, the largest full-service hotel in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C., is giving its 319-room Twin City Quarter Property a top-to-bottom upgrade. Guest room enhancements, including new wood flooring, contemporary furnishings, 55-inch mounted TVs, and a new earth-tone color palette, are scheduled for completion in July. The lobby and common areas will have new comfortable seating areas for social interactions and functional work stations for business travelers by September.

The hotel’s Wi-Fi and its heating, ventilation, and air conditioning system are getting an upgrade, and the restaurant is being redesigned—the new version will include an expanded private dining room. The fitness club is also expanding.

The hotel, which offers more than 14,000 square feet of flexible meeting space in 14 pillarless event rooms, is connected to the newly renovated Benton Convention Center’s 100,000 square feet of event space through a climate-controlled walkway.