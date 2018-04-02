Menu
Line ATX restaurant
Destination & Venue News>U.S.

LINE ATX Hotel to Provide a New Taste in Austin

Sydell Group’s new hotel in Austin aims to be a cultural center for local artists and foodies.

Hospitality company Sydell Group is opening the LINE ATX, its first hotel in Austin, Texas, this spring. The hotel, situated in a 1965 modernist building that is undergoing a complete transformation, will feature 428 guest rooms adorned by works from local artists. The lobby also will feature a custom installation by local artists.

The hotel’s 20,000 square feet of versatile indoor/outdoor event space will offer seasonal à la carte menu options, family-style dining, and a show kitchen that overlook Congress Avenue. The property also will feature four distinctive food and beverage options: Arlo Grey, led by Top Chef Season 10 winner and cookbook author Kristen Kish; the P6 rooftop lounge, with Town Lake vistas; a casual neighborhood bar and burger joint; and an outpost of Los Angeles–based Alfred Coffee open to the lobby. Craft cocktails and simple poolside fare also will be available at the hotel’s infinity pool on the edge of Town Lake. 

This is Sydell’s third Line hotel, following the LINE Los Angeles, which opened in LA’s Koreatown neighborhood in 2014, and most recently the LINE DC, which opened in January 2018 in the Adams Morgan district of Washington, D.C.

TAGS: Destination & Venue News
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Lanai Tower, JW Marriott Marco Island
JW Marriott Marco Island Adds New Lanai Tower
Mar 30, 2018
Westgate Park City Resort Event Hall
Park City, Utah, Resort Adds New Group Amenities
Mar 17, 2018
Marriott Winston-Salem lobby
Marriott Winston-Salem (N.C.) Investing Millions in Upgrades
Mar 13, 2018
Omni Louisville exterior
New Omni Louisville Hotel Debuts
Mar 12, 2018