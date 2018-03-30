JW Marriott Marco Island Adds New Lanai Tower

The JW Marco Island Beach Resort in Marco Island, Fla., is nearing the end of its three-year, $320 million makeover as it completes its new 93-room-and-suite, adult-exclusive Lanai Tower, which features more than 100,000 square feet of pre-function and meetings and exhibit space, and outdoor event spaces with waterfront views.

The meeting space on the Lanai Tower’s first three floors includes two ballrooms, five outdoor terraces, and several breakout rooms. The 30,000-square-foot Calusa Grand Ballroom on the third floor features 24-foot ceilings, while the first-floor Banyan Ballroom has 22-foot ceilings and the Sunset Terrace. The existing 10,000-square-foot Palms Ballroom, located adjacent to the new SPA by JW, features 17-foot ceilings and waterfront views. The new tower also will offer the 10K Alley gastropub restaurant and gaming emporium.

Located on the Gulf of Mexico in Southwest Florida, the resort is a 50-minute ride from the newly renovated Southwest Florida International Airport in Fort Myers. Among the customized experiences available to groups at the resort are sailing and shelling tours, wave-runner excursions through the Ten Thousand Islands, beach Olympics, rock-wall climbing, and private yacht tours, as well as meditations and beach yoga arranged through the SPA by JW. The resort also boasts two private golf courses: the recently renovated Rookery, and Hammocks Bay, an Audubon gold signature, par-72 course. In addition to the new tower, the resort offers 716 guest rooms, 10 restaurants, and three miles of private beach.