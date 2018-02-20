Hyatt Regency Bethesda Completes $37 Million Renovation

The Hyatt Regency Bethesda, within minutes of downtown Washington, D.C., now sports new guest rooms and more than 20,000 square feet of meeting and event space, including an enclosed 2,400-square-foot rooftop venue with floor-to-ceiling windows offering views of downtown Bethesda and the D.C. skyline. The Rooftop Downtown Bethesda, as the space is called, can host up to 180 for a reception, 120 for a seated function, and 90 for an all-day meeting.

The Regency Ballroom, which expands to 7,200 square feet and has 16-foot ceilings, can accommodate up to 550 people. The overhaul also includes 19 newly designed meeting rooms and two executive boardrooms.

The hotel’s exterior also has been modernized, and the upgraded porte-cochere leads into a lobby that includes mobile check-in as well as the traditional front-desk option, a “Make Space” area with communal workstations and a designated quiet section. The 12-story atrium honors the 30-year-old hotel’s origins while bringing in a brighter design with more natural elements.

The property’s 390 guest rooms and suites, including the Governor’s Suite and Presidential Suite, feature custom-designed furniture, 55-inch flat-screen TVs, wooden work desks with hidden coffee makers, and walk-in showers with vanity mirrors that display the time and weather. It also has added 21 “PURE” rooms, which undergo a patented, seven-step purification process to remove up to 99 percent of pollutants and irritants. There also is a 24-hour StayFit gym and health club, and the hotel offers maps of local jogging trails. For on-site dining, there’s Morton’s, The Steakhouse, along with more casual fare at the Daily Grill.

The $37 million renovation will be officially celebrated in late spring. And there’s still more to come, in the form of retail offerings that will include a 2,600-square-foot Starbucks, one of the tristate area’s largest.