The Jefferson Hotel, built in 1895 and located in the heart of downtown Richmond, Va., has completed the renovation journey it began in 2013. It’s former 262 guest rooms have now morphed into 181 spacious rooms, including 15 suites, that feature marble baths with soaking tubs, walk-in showers, and TV screens in the mirrors.

The hotel’s 4,556-square-foot Grand Ballroom, 4,050-square-foot Empire Room, and 1,320-square-foot Flemish Room also now have fresh color palettes, LED lighting, and new carpeting. The Grand Ballroom’s pre-function area also has been updated. In all, there are more than 26,000 square feet of technologically up-to-date function space available in the hotel for meetings and events. The project also refreshed the Rotunda and Palm Court lobbies, including a full restoration of the century-old Rotunda ceiling, and refurnished the Lemaire restaurant.

The Jefferson is a member of the Preferred Hotel and Resort’s Legend Collection and a charter member of Historic Hotels of America. It was recognized as both a AAA Five Diamond and a Forbes Five Star award winner in 2017.