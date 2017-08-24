Hilton Atlanta Raises the Roof on Its Event Space

The 1,249-room Hilton Atlanta completed a multimillion-dollar redesign this summer that upgraded its guest rooms, meeting spaces, and public areas. The hotel now boasts 129,000 square feet of meeting space, including two ballrooms—the Grand Salon and Grand Ballroom—and 23 breakout rooms on the second floor. They even took out the pool to expand the Grand Salon’s ceiling 22 feet higher to better be able to cater to groups’ visual projection demands. The Grand Salon also now has a pillarless infrastructure, and the redesigned Galleria Exhibit Hall also offers breakout and meeting spaces.

Hilton Atlanta

The newly heightened, pillarless Grand Salon

The hotel, which is located in the heart of downtown Atlanta, also added a private check-in desk designed specifically for large groups. Another addition is an adjacent 24-hour Marketplace Café offering sandwiches, snacks, and salads, much of which is locally sourced.

The hotel’s new esthetic gives a nod to its 1970s roots with disco-era–inspired brass fixtures and bold patterns in the public spaces and guest rooms. It also offers an expansive lounge that caters to business travelers with seating that is customized for remote working and networking. The hotel’s restaurants—the Polynesian tiki lounge Trader Vic’s, and Nikolai’s Roof, which features upscale French-Russian cuisine—now offer libation-inspired private event programming, including mai tai mixology classes and vodka tastings.

The refresh is the first of a three-phase renovation program slated for completion by 2018.