Fla. Gulf Coast Resort Redesigns Event Spaces

Sirata Beach Resort, sited beachside on the Gulf of Mexico in St. Pete Beach, Fla., is pumping $15 million into a full resort refresh, including its 30,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting spaces. The upgraded event spaces, which will sport a coastal casual-yet-sophisticated gray, white, yellow, and blue color scheme, include the 5,100-square-foot Majestic Palm Ballroom, the 3,100-square-foot Royal Palm Ballroom, and eight function rooms. The outdoor space includes a breezeway and grotto areas. Renovations are slated for completion in the fall of 2018.

The resort can accommodate groups from 25 to 350 guests. The property offers 382 guest rooms and suites, and dining options including Harry’s Beach Bar, a favorite hangout for locals, and Rum Runners—both positioned near the property’s two pools and the beach—and the Compass Grille.