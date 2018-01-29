Everything Old Is New Again at Historic Galleria Park Hotel

The Galleria Park Hotel, a Joie de Vivre property in San Francisco’s Financial District, has undergone a multimillion dollar refresh that aims to stay true to the hotel’s early 1900s roots while adding modern aesthetics. The redesigned marble-floor entryway opens into a two-story lobby area, which includes a mezzanine where guests can grab a bite and a cocktail at the Gaspar Brasserie. The lobby walls are adorned with both antique mirrors and abstract art, and the property’s 177 guest rooms, which were renovated in the project’s initial phase, also are designed to provide a classic-yet-modern ambiance.

The hotel, which is just a few blocks from the Moscone Convention Center, also offers more than 2,000 square feet of stylish meeting and event spaces. All three of its meeting rooms—the 923-square-foot Buena Vista, the 540-square-foot Lafayette, and the 540-square-foot MacArthur—feature natural light, and all are Green Meeting certified. The hotel also has a third-floor Park Terrace, which features an urban garden with seating and a walking track, and a 24-hour on-site fitness center.