Cosmopolitan Reveals Room Remodel Plans

This summer the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas kicked off a project to remodel 2,895 of the resort’s 3,027 guess rooms, to be completed in 2018. The rooms, located in both the Boulevard and The Chelsea towers, will feature modern artwork, clean textiles, statement wall coverings, textured carpeting, improved lighting, and user-friendly technology, including a virtual concierge and in-room iPads guests can use to book reservations at the resort’s spa and restaurants, purchase show tickets, order room service, and schedule wake-up calls. Meeting organizers also can use the iPads to send messages about upcoming events.

The room refresh project follows the debut of 21 Boulevard penthouses earlier this year, the renovation of additional guest rooms, and the build-out of 46 guest rooms in 2016. When the latest remodel is completed next year, 90 percent of all of the resort’s rooms will have been upgraded.

The luxury resort, located in the heart of The Strip, is home to numerous restaurants and entertainment venues, a 100,000-square-foot casino, three pools, a multi-level indoor/outdoor nightclub, and an eclectic lineup of retail stores. It also offers 150,000 square feet of state-of-the-art convention and meeting space, and a 40,000-square-foot performance and event venue.