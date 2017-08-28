Menu
Texas Guardsmen evacuate Houston residents after Hurricane Harvey.
Texas Guardsmen evacuate Houston residents after Hurricane Harvey.
Destination & Venue News>U.S.

Convention Centers Convert to Shelters for Texas Hurricane Relief

Hospitality industry focuses on displaced storm victims.

More than 2,600 people displaced by Hurricane Harvey have moved into Houston’s George R. Brown Convention Center, and the Red Cross expects the makeshift shelter to reach its capacity of 5,000 people by early Tuesday morning. Other potential shelters in the Houston area have been abandoned because they are too close to low areas affected by the flooding, but the downtown area is dry, for now.

Around 250 miles north of Houston, the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas is preparing for evacuees from the storm. Rocky Vaz, director of the Dallas Office of Emergency Management, told a press conference that the state has asked them to prepare to assist up to 5,000 people. He said, “We are committed to doing whatever it takes to accommodate our fellow Texans who may need assistance.” The shelter will officially open on Tuesday the 29th to welcome any of the Houston-area residents affected by flooding, but a limited number of Galveston-area evacuees will be flown in on Monday.

The American Bank Center, which encompasses the Corpus Christi Convention Center, closed down in anticipation of Hurricane Harvey but escaped the worst of storm without major damage. The main office will reopen on Wednesday with information on upcoming events.   

More than 5,000 flights have been cancelled into Houston’s two airports because of the storm, and all major airlines are waiving change fees on flights into the area.  The Federal Aviation Administration has closed the William P. Hobby Airport close to downtown until at least Wednesday night; an assessment will be made on opening the George Bush Intercontinental Airport tomorrow.

According to the Houston Convention Center’s calendar, the next conference booked in the space is, ironically, the 33rd International Pump User Symposium of 2017 on September 12-14.  There is no word when the venue, or city, will reopen for business.

The Houston Chronicle has set up a web page to direct help to victims of Hurricane Harvey here

 

TAGS: Destination & Venue News
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
An urban farm supports Cleveland meetings and conventions
Three Little Pigs Go to Cleveland
Aug 29, 2017
The Wraparound Terrace Suite at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
Cosmopolitan Reveals Room Remodel Plans
Aug 26, 2017
The newly renovated working space in the lobby of the Hilton Atlanta
Hilton Atlanta Raises the Roof on Its Event Space
Aug 25, 2017
19_RB_GERM_Flora_and_botanical_garden_Cologne.jpg
A Planner’s Tour of Munich and Cologne, Germany
Aug 24, 2017