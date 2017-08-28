Convention Centers Convert to Shelters for Texas Hurricane Relief

More than 2,600 people displaced by Hurricane Harvey have moved into Houston’s George R. Brown Convention Center, and the Red Cross expects the makeshift shelter to reach its capacity of 5,000 people by early Tuesday morning. Other potential shelters in the Houston area have been abandoned because they are too close to low areas affected by the flooding, but the downtown area is dry, for now.

Around 250 miles north of Houston, the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas is preparing for evacuees from the storm. Rocky Vaz, director of the Dallas Office of Emergency Management, told a press conference that the state has asked them to prepare to assist up to 5,000 people. He said, “We are committed to doing whatever it takes to accommodate our fellow Texans who may need assistance.” The shelter will officially open on Tuesday the 29th to welcome any of the Houston-area residents affected by flooding, but a limited number of Galveston-area evacuees will be flown in on Monday.

The American Bank Center, which encompasses the Corpus Christi Convention Center, closed down in anticipation of Hurricane Harvey but escaped the worst of storm without major damage. The main office will reopen on Wednesday with information on upcoming events.

More than 5,000 flights have been cancelled into Houston’s two airports because of the storm, and all major airlines are waiving change fees on flights into the area. The Federal Aviation Administration has closed the William P. Hobby Airport close to downtown until at least Wednesday night; an assessment will be made on opening the George Bush Intercontinental Airport tomorrow.

According to the Houston Convention Center’s calendar, the next conference booked in the space is, ironically, the 33rd International Pump User Symposium of 2017 on September 12-14. There is no word when the venue, or city, will reopen for business.

The Houston Chronicle has set up a web page to direct help to victims of Hurricane Harvey here.