Sheraton Los Angeles San Gabriel Luxury Hotel lobby rendering
Destination & Venue News>U.S.

Coming to this Fall: Sheraton Los Angeles San Gabriel Hotel

The new Starwood Hotels & Resorts property will include more than 19,000 square feet of meeting space.

The Sheraton Los Angeles San Gabriel Hotel is slated to debut this fall on East Valley Boulevard in the heart of San Gabriel, in close proximity to the greater Los Angeles area. It will feature a chic, clean, and open design that draws on local cultural influences throughout its lobby, guest rooms, and more than 19,000 square feet of meeting space. The property will include two restaurants—a steakhouse and one offering Chinese cuisine—along with a spa, expansive pool deck, a state-of-the-art fitness center, afternoon tea service, and a full-service Starbucks.

The hotel’s 288 guest rooms include 17 luxury suites and a series of VIP Club Level rooms. The three meeting rooms can be converted to seven smaller rooms that offer a combined total of 4,371 square feet of meeting space. The divisible 11,300-square-foot Grand Ballroom can accommodate events up to 1,000 people, or more than 800 banquet style.

