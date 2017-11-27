Chicago Marriott Lincolnshire Resort Completes $25 Million Renovation

The Chicago Marriott Lincolnshire Resort, which features 389 guest rooms and suites, celebrated a top-to-bottom renovation with a grand reopening this fall. The $25 million refresh includes the addition of two restaurants in what used to be the King’s Wharf restaurant—the farm-fresh Midwest cuisine Three Embers, which overlooks the resort’s lake; and the more casual Wrights Brew and Bistro—along with a full-service Starbucks Café for those looking for their morning caffeine fix. The resort also has added the Xhale day spa, and has upgraded its technology and guest room amenities. Guests now enter the hotel through a new porte cochère entryway, which features a wooden, sky-lit structure with stone columns.

The resort’s 5,000-square-foot Lakeside Pavilion can accommodate up to 400 for a seated dinner, and includes an adjoining 2,500-square-foot lakeside patio for receptions. The property’s 72,000 square feet of event space also includes a 32,000-square-foot exhibition center, 26 meeting rooms, 22 breakout rooms, a Grand Ballroom with more than 10,000 square feet of meeting space, and the 12,000-square-foot Grand Marquee Pavilion. It also is home to the Marriott Theatre, which has been hosting live musical shows for more than 40 years, and a PGA Championship golf course. The hotel is located a half hour from downtown Chicago and the Chicago O’Hare airport.