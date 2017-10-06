Build Begins on New Westin Anaheim

Construction has begun on a new seven-story, 613-room Westin Anaheim Resort. Sited adjacent to the just-opened expansion of the Anaheim Convention Center, the $245 million project will replace the Anabella Hotel. It will be the first newly built Westin in Southern California in more than 20 years when it opens in 2019.

The hotel’s 613 rooms will include 101 suites, and it will feature three restaurants and two bars, including a rooftop lounge overlooking nightly fireworks at Disneyland, which is across the street. The hotel also will have 11 meeting rooms totaling 42,000 square feet of customizable, high-tech meeting space, including a 16,000-square-foot grand ballroom. The hotel also will have a marketplace, a pool, and a state-of-the-art fitness center.

The Anaheim Convention Center’s new 200,000-square-foot expansion, ACC North, opened in late September, bringing the center to 1.8 million square feet and making it the 11th largest convention center in the country.