Boston’s Kimpton Nine Zero Getting Top-to-Bottom Renovation

Kimpton Nine Zero, located at the crossroads of Boston’s Beacon Hill, Downtown Crossing, and the Financial District, expects to finish transforming its 190 guest rooms and suites, its lobby, and its 2,400 square feet of event and workspace in spring 2018.

The refurbished guest rooms will feature leather-trimmed bed frames and iconic Eames chairs. The lobby will be configured for both business and leisure travelers, with rich velvets and stone and metallic finishes brushing up against old-fashioned accessories like leather-bound books and manual typewriters. The hotel’s event space, located on the third floor, includes three flexible rooms that feature natural light and Back Bay and Boston Common views. In addition to the 775-square foot Reflect, the 650-square-foot Create, and the 440-square-foot Imagine meeting rooms, the event space includes a 400-square-foot prefunction/foyer area and a restaurant private dining room that can hold a reception for up to 25.

The hotel also offers a 24-hour fitness center and in-room spa treatments, in-room work spaces, complimentary high-speed Internet, custom hotel bikes, and morning coffee and tea service.