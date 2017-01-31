Menu
Borgata Central Conference Center Borgata

Borgata Central Conference Center

Destination & Venue News>U.S.

Borgata to Open Central Conference Center in May

Borgata Hotel Casino and Spa in Atlantic City, N.J.,  has announced plans to debut an 18,000-square-foot, $11 million Central Conference Center in May. The two-story center—former site of the mur.mur nightclub—will feature five meeting rooms, a boardroom, and an office on the lower level. The upper level also will include a 6,500-square-foot clear-span ballroom. The new center, combined with the 70,000-square-foot The Event Center, the 18,000-square-foot The Water Club, will bring Borgata’s total meeting, event, and convention space to more than 106,000 square feet.

The center will offer high-definitation digital projection, TV, and Internet system capabilities paired with its digital distributed sound systems. Borgata Executive Chef Tom Biglan will manage the culinary program for Central Conference Center, with Executive Pastry Chef Thaddeus DuBois overseeing the pastry program. The hotel features 2,000 guest rooms and suites; 161,000 square feet of gaming; 11 retail boutiques; five fine-dining restaurants; 10 casual dining options. It also has a 54,000-square-foot spa, nightclubs, and indoor and outdoor pools. The Water Club at Borgata offers an additional 800 guest rooms and suites.

 

TAGS: Housing Corporate Toolbox
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
A New Beginning for Historic San Juan Resort
A New Beginning for Historic San Juan Resort
Jan 06, 2017
A New Option in Old Montreal: Hôtel William Gray
Wyndham Wins in Florida, Latin America, and Nevis
Lobby of the Fairmont Washington DC Georgetown
Fairmont, Washington, D.C., Unveils $27 Million Makeover
Jan 17, 2017