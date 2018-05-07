When It Comes to Food Waste, this App Is Goodr

There is so much food that goes to waste at most meetings and conventions, and so many who could really use that food in the local communities. We have a law that protects those who want to donate from potential legal problems, and there is a lot of information out there, including a recent MeetingsNet webinar on how you can reduce food waste at your events. (It’s free, and as an added bonus, you can qualify for a half credit hour toward your CME designation for participating.)

If your meeting is in Atlanta, there’s also a new app in town called Goodr, launched by a food-waste-management company of the same name that scoops up extra chow and shares it with those who could use it. All clients like the Georgia World Congress Center have to do is use the app to let Goodr know there’s surplus ready for pickup, and the company then packs up and transports the items to those in need—logging everything via blockchain so it’s easy to track where the food ultimately ends up and who consumes it. According to an article in Fast Company, the company already has diverted 900,000 pounds of food, everything from pre-made sandwiches to bulk ingredients. Once it hits its revenue goals, the company plans to expand beyond Atlanta to another prime meeting city such as Chicago; Washington, D.C.; Las Vegas; or Orlando.

Whether your facility uses Goodr or another of the food-donation services sprouting up around the country, don’t forget to download the Whole Earth Calculator app to see just how much those pounds of food donated convert into total meals and CO2 reduction. Earth Day 2018 may have come and gone, but the ways meetings and hospitality professionals can keep up the good fight to help people and our environment only continue to grow.

What are you doing to green your events? I'd love to hear your stories!

