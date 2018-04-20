Menu
CSRshareDay
Meeting Planning Toolbox>Sustainability

Wake Up and Tweet: #CSRshareDay Is April 23

Join a global conversation on Twitter on Monday, April 23, around sustainability and corporate social responsibility in the meetings and events industry. The 24-hour event, #CSRshareDay, now in its fourth year, aims to get professionals talking about ideas, challenges, and best practices for making meetings more sustainable.

Get involved by logging on to Twitter and searching for the #CSRshareDay hashtag to see what the community is talking about. Positive Events, the Manchester, U.K.–based organization behind the event, has enlisted hosts throughout the day to keep the conversation rolling. Get involved by retweeting your favorites and, better yet, share your own stories, questions, and resources, adding the #CSRshareDay hashtag.

In 2017, the event generated 3,511 tweets (60 percent were educational) from over 500 contributors. The tweets reached 1,601,391 people, according to Positive Impact, which has set its target audience size this year at 2 million. Get tweeting!

TAGS: Corporate Meetings & Events Association Conventions and Expos
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Super Bowl
If the Super Bowl Can Go Zero-Waste, So Can Your Event
Feb 01, 2018
reporting
Top Tips for Reducing Your Event’s Impact on Climate Change
Dec 19, 2017
Be a positive difference
The Power of Events to Help Solve the World’s Biggest Problems
Nov 30, 2017
Marriott's Serve 360
Marriott Doubles Down on Sustainability and Social Impact Goals
Nov 29, 2017