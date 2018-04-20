Wake Up and Tweet: #CSRshareDay Is April 23

Join a global conversation on Twitter on Monday, April 23, around sustainability and corporate social responsibility in the meetings and events industry. The 24-hour event, #CSRshareDay, now in its fourth year, aims to get professionals talking about ideas, challenges, and best practices for making meetings more sustainable.

Get involved by logging on to Twitter and searching for the #CSRshareDay hashtag to see what the community is talking about. Positive Events, the Manchester, U.K.–based organization behind the event, has enlisted hosts throughout the day to keep the conversation rolling. Get involved by retweeting your favorites and, better yet, share your own stories, questions, and resources, adding the #CSRshareDay hashtag.

In 2017, the event generated 3,511 tweets (60 percent were educational) from over 500 contributors. The tweets reached 1,601,391 people, according to Positive Impact, which has set its target audience size this year at 2 million. Get tweeting!