Need some fresh ideas and inspiration around corporate social responsibility and sustainability in the events industry? Help is just a click away on Friday, April 21. The third annual #CSRshareDay, a 24-hour global Twitter conversation, hopes to get 2 million people involved in sharing, retweeting, and reading about best practices, experiences, and ideas that will encourage them to make events even more sustainable.

Twenty-four host organizations are lined up to keep the conversation rolling throughout the day (one hour each), including the Oregon Convention Center (sponsor of the event), Meeting-U, Tourism Vancouver, Meeting Planners International, Cerespo, IMEX Group, Giants Enterprises, SunDial Group, and, Positive Impact, the Manchester, England–based organization focused on event sustainability that founded the Twitter event in 2015.

This year’s #CSRshareDay is one element in Positive Impact’s yearlong campaign to tell the story of the power of events in conjunction with the United Nations Year of Sustainable Tourism for Development.

Last year, #CSRshareDay drew a total of 3,379 tweets and reached 1.2 million people. This year, the goal is 66 percent higher but well within reach. Get tweeting!