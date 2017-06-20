10 Top Tips to Help the Events Industry Lead in the Global Effort to Implement the Paris Agreement

According to the latest findings of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, without urgent action, climate change will bring severe, pervasive, and irreversible impacts on all the world's people and ecosystems. At Positive Impact, the U.K.-based not-for-profit focused on sustainable events, the theme this month is "Six Months on: Are Events Leading with the Paris Agreement?" And how, they ask, does this link to the U.N.'s Sustainable Development Goals? Pressing the idea that the events industry needs to set an example and take leadership on implementing changes to help reach these goals, Positive Impact offers these tactics to consider as you plan future conferences.