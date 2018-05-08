SMM Pilot Programs: A Proven Process for Success

Once a client decides to move forward with a strategic meeting management pilot program, identifying tasks and initiating implementation are the next steps to success. Numerous tasks need to be undertaken pre-, during, and post-launch in order to ensure a successful program debut. It is critical to get the pilot launch correct because if it is not well planned and people have a negative experience, it is very hard to get a second chance to win them back.
Below are some of the proven processes I have seen be effective in SMM implementations over the years. Although I have only shown a few examples per item, in reality these lists can have 20 to 50 activities for each sub-category.
A. Identify key milestones:
• Pre-launch implementation
• Implementation
• Post-launch implementation
• Implementation close-out
B. Call out the pilot program's specific objectives as sub-categories for the milestones, for example:
|Pre-launch implementation
|1.
|Deploy corporate meeting card (CMC)
|1a. Assess CMC options based on current T&E and P-card relationships
|1b. Determine best card
|1c. Negotiate CMC agreement
|1d. Develop process flows and audit processes
|2.
|Develop sourcing and contracting strategy
|3.
|Develop group air process
|4.
|Create pilot workflow processes
C. Align tasks with milestones, for example:
|Pre-launch implementation
|Implementation
|Post-launch implementation
|Implementation close-out
|Develop cross functional team
|Finalize workflows
|Activate communication plan
|Implementation debrief
|ID pilot scope
|Validate tech tool
|Monthly status calls
|Institute process improvements
|ID stakeholders
|Develop FAQs
|Client surveys and feedback
|Next stepsMove into next phase of implementation
|Deploy corporate meeting card
|Conduct training
|Institute process improvements
|Supplier annual business reviews
|Determine policy
|Launch pilot
|Conduct additional training
|Move into next phase of implementation
D. Identify resources and set realistic timelines:
|Internal Resource
|% Time
|External Resource
|% Time
|Start Date
|End Date
|Nigel, Mary
|30%
|Betsy, Tim
|70%
|9/1/2018
|10/1/2018
|Nigel, Thomas
|10%
|Betsy, Carol
|90%
|9/15/2018
|10/31/2018
If you have implementation work on the horizon, I hope you find these ideas helpful!