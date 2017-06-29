Menu
Meeting Planning Toolbox>Speakers & Entertainment

Need Event Inspiration? Meet Michael Cerbelli's The Hot List

Bodypainting by Trina Merry at MPI WEC 2017
Start Slideshow
One of the most popular sessions at the 2017 Meeting Professionals International's World Education Congress was event specialist Michael Cerbelli's list of today's hottest acts and ideas for events.


Looking for event inspiration? Event mastermind Michael Cerbelli of Cerbelli Creative shared his latest event option discoveries at The Hot List 2017 general session at the 2017 Meeting Professionals International's World Education Congress, held May 19–22 in Las Vegas. Here are a few of the acts and ideas he introduced to a rapt WEC audience.

Start Slideshow
TAGS: Event Design & Ideas Corporate Meetings & Events Association Conventions and Expos
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Cartoon happy business people jumping for joy
Three Conference Games People Will Actually Like Playing
Jun 14, 2017
Colorful spotlights on a stage
How Meeting Planners Can Rein in Entertainment Riders
May 20, 2017
Ladies and Gentlemen, Meet the Sues
Mar 25, 2017
Pharma Forum 2017 Swarmworks Pong/soccer game
Mar 14, 2017