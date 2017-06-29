Need Event Inspiration? Meet Michael Cerbelli's The Hot List

One of the most popular sessions at the 2017 Meeting Professionals International's World Education Congress was event specialist Michael Cerbelli's list of today's hottest acts and ideas for events.



Looking for event inspiration? Event mastermind Michael Cerbelli of Cerbelli Creative shared his latest event option discoveries at The Hot List 2017 general session at the 2017 Meeting Professionals International's World Education Congress, held May 19–22 in Las Vegas. Here are a few of the acts and ideas he introduced to a rapt WEC audience.