Carina Bauer, CEO of the IMEX Group, which runs successful meetings industry trade shows, has a new offering for exhibitors at this spring’s event in Frankfurt, Germany: terrorism insurance.

“Any issue that’s important to our exhibitors is important to us. And, of course, security issues are always in our sights,” says Bauer. “We collaborate with the venue, with local authorities and, of course, our exhibitors, ensuring we listen and, wherever possible, take their needs into account.”

While most exhibitors for the May 16–18 IMEX Frankfurt had not purchased their insurance at press time, of those who had, approximately 10 percent had taken the optional terrorism insurance, which cost between $26 and $233, depending on the size of the booth and the coverage chosen.

The terrorism insurance option will also be offered for IMEX America in Las Vegas this fall.

