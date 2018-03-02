Survey Says GDPR Still a Mystery to Majority of Meeting Planners

Web-based web-based event management software company Eventsforce recently commissioned a survey to take the pulse of the U.S. and UK meeting profession's understanding of the new EU General Data Protection Regulation, designed to protect the data privacy rights of European (including, for now, U.K.) citizens and residents. Here are highlights from the survey results:

MeetingsNet also has been all over this topic—we want to help you be in compliance before the fines start. Here's our quick-start guide, which also includes links to outside resources:

The Meeting Professionals Guide to GDPR