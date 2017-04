The Global Business Travel Association begins a new online course next week for corporate meeting professionals.

In five, 90-minute sessions delivered weekly, Cindy Heston, director of travel and events for Anthem, will lead participants through key competencies and advanced principles for starting a corporate meetings program or elevating an existing program.

The course, “Corporate Meetings Program and Design: It’s About Time,” will begin with a module on, “Stakeholder Identification,” Wednesday, April 26, from 2:00-3:30. The other four modules will be held on subsequent Wednesdays through May 24:

• Building a Business Case

• Architect Your Meetings Program

• Procurement and Travel Synergies

•Technology and Data Visualization

Full descriptions of each session are on the GBTA website. The sessions can be purchased separately ($55 each for members, $160 non-members) or as a package for a 10 percent discount.

The program, aimed at mid-level meetings management and procurement professionals, will be delivered in an online platform that allows for real-time audience interaction with the presenter.