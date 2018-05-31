Send Your Brain to Indy: MPI Offers Free Virtual Pass to WEC

Meeting Professionals International kicks off its World Education Congress this Sunday, June 3. For anyone stuck in the office wishing they were in Indianapolis, nothing’s going to replace the conversations and camaraderie of the three-day event. However, if education and CE credits are some consolation, meeting pros can tune in with a free WEC18 Virtual Pass.

MPI will be broadcasting sessions continuously from the conference on Sunday from 10:15 a.m. to 5:15 p.m., Monday from 8:15 a.m. to 5:15 p.m., and Tuesday 8:15 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., with lineup of educational breakouts, pep rallies, and behind-the-scenes tours. Among the many sessions on the agenda are:

• Navigating Public Accommodation Laws

• 6 Steps to a Zero Waste Event

• Techniques to Grow Your Business with Video Marketing

• ADA: What's F&B Got to Do with It?

• Re-imagining the Trade Show Experience

To register for the Virtual Pass or to dig into the full virtual agenda, including session descriptions and speaker profiles, visit the MPI Academy website. Most sessions are eligible for continuing education credit, which virtual attendees can claim after viewing a session live and filling out the evaluation.