One Fun Way to Honor a Woman in the Meetings Industry

Positive Impact, the Manchester, England–based not for profit focused on providing education and resources to support a sustainable events industry, has created a new story-sharing campaign in honor of International Women’s Day, March 8.

The project, called Girls Creating, invites people to recognize inspiring women in the meetings and events industry. To date, about 100 women are on the Girls Creating storyboard, with many entries from Positive Impact founder Fiona Pelham, past president of Meeting Professionals International and a fierce proponent of the power of events to make a difference. (Read Pelham’s International Women’s Day blog post, “The Importance of Our Story in Making History.”)

The user-friendly interface invites users to enter a name; complete the sentence, “She inspires the value of…”; and include up to about 50 words on the person. For example, Pelham has included MPI’s Kristi Casey Sanders, who “inspires the value of action,” writing “Kristi has energy and enthusiasm which she uses to lead and inspire positive change. She is one of the most approachable leaders I have ever had the pleasure of working with.” The “stories” collected on the Girls Creating page are easily shared through Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn, whether or not you add your own.