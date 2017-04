The Association for Women in Events, a nonprofit supporting gender equality and diversity in the meetings industry that goes by AWE, is launching a Hall of Fame recognition program. Hosted by the AWE awards committee, the program will honor leaders in five categories: Disruptor, Coach, Woman of Influence, Emerging Leader, and Organizational Leadership.

Nominations for the inaugural crop of leaders are open until May 5, 2017. The program is open to men and women, members and nonmembers, who serve the events, hospitality, and tourism industries. AWE’s 2017 board members will select finalists, who then will undergo a secondary interview before the winners are announced in July 2017. Among the benefits of being admitted to the AWE Hall of Fame are a lifetime membership in the organization, a trophy, a special profile on the AWE website, and opportunities to write, speak, advise, and contribute to the industry’s knowledge base.

“Being inducted into the Hall of Fame is a lifetime honor,” said Marie-Claire Andrews, AWE board member and chair of the AWE Awards Committee. “It doesn’t begin and end with a one-night ceremony, rather our winners will be part of our community and celebrated long-term.”

To nominate someone (including yourself), or to learn more details, go to the AWE website or email [email protected]