MeetingsNet's IMEX America Essentials

IMEX America is a huge, busy whirlwind of a trade show that brings thousands of the meetings and hospitality industry's best and brightest together for a few days of networking, learning, and doing business. Taking place Oct. 10–12 in Las Vegas, it also can be a tad tough on those who find themselves unprepared for the size and scope of the event. Here are eight things we're bringing to ensure we make the most of our time there. What would you add?