Listen Up! GBTA Launches Hot-Topic Podcast

The Global Business Travel Association has launched a new podcast called “The Business of Travel,” featuring a weekly lineup of industry experts discussing issues of interest to the business travel community.

In the introduction to the first episode, posted March 6, Mike McCormick, executive director and COO for GBTA, said the podcast format is “yet another way for us to reach each other, communicate, talk about the issues that are so important to our membership and to our industry, and to go a little deeper.”

McCormick will be hosting many of GBTA’s podcasts, but for the first one, entitled “Travel Safety Is a Shared Responsibility,” he was one of three presenters. He spoke about duty of care and shared the 55-minute broadcast with Mike Koetting, executive vice president of supplier and TMC services for Concur, who talked about the implications of booking behavior for keeping travelers safe, and Erin Wilk, global security travel safety manager for Facebook, who provided best practices and resources for building a strong travel safety program.

“The Business of Travel” can be downloaded from iTunes or Stitcher, and is also available on the GBTA Blog. In the coming months, the podcast will cover topics such as business travel’s role in employee recruitment and retention, travel technology, aviation regulations, and Brexit’s impact on business travel.