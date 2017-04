IMEX has partnered with a couple of German trade magazines to find out the benefits and challenges and just what it's like to be a woman in the meetings industry via a survey, which they would very much like you to take. Here’s the link.

I just took it, and it was an interesting exercise! The questions mainly hit on these areas:

• How equally do you feel you are treated compared to your male counterparts?

• Does your company support women in leadership roles, and how?

• How do your career goals line up with family life? (This should be a question for the guys too, don’t you think?)

• What’s it like to be a female frequent traveler?

• What makes you feel safe/unsafe on the road?

The poll closes March 24, so please go ahead and take the survey now. Selfishly, I’m very curious to see the results, which will be available at IMEX Frankfurt as well as the European publications.