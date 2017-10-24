The Hunt Is on for a New SITE CEO

SITE, the Society for Incentive Travel Excellence, recently announced that it is accepting applications for its chief executive officer position. The job, which has been held by Kevin Hinton for the past four years, entails developing and implementing strategic policies, procedures, and services for the global incentive travel and motivational events industry membership organization. The successful candidate will also be in charge of leading the SITE Foundation.

The organization is looking for a leader who can increase membership by 20 percent by 2020 and continue to raise awareness of the important role the industry plays in the global economy. Those interested in the U.S.–based role can contact Angela Guillemet at [email protected] for a job description. The SITE search committee will review all applications, which must be submitted to Guillemet by November 23, 2017.