Do You Know a Changemaker?

MeetingsNet is looking for nominations for its annual “Changemakers” issue. Each June we start the summer off with an inspiring list of 20 meeting professionals (planners and suppliers) who are driving positive change in their organizations and professional communities.

Each Changemaker has a story to tell. They’ve instituted creative experiential learning … built a sustainabilty program… worked to make the industry more diverse… pushed for a global SMM program… raised the industry’s awareness of food safety… designed and adopted risk management policies, and much more. Changemakers are creative and innovative; they’re mentors and leaders, and above all they’re bringing welcome and needed change in small and large ways to the meetings industry.

Does this sound like someone you know? Then send us a nomination! Include the following:

• Your name, email, title, company, and relationship to the nominee

• Your nominee’s name, title, company, email, and phone number

• Your nominee’s “change story” in 300 words or fewer. How is your nominee making positive change for their organization or the profession?

Send your nomination to Sue Hatch, content director, at [email protected] by April 15.